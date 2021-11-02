Israel uncovers munition-filled Syrian bunker from Six-Day War

Israel on Tuesday revealed it had uncovered an old Syrian military bunker filled of ammunition in the northern part of the country, believed to be from the Six-Day War.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The bunker was uncovered in the western part of the Golan Heights during a mine-clearing operation carried out by the Defense Ministry.

2 צפייה בגלריה Shells discovered in old Syrian bunker on Golan Heights ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

The fortification, known as al-Murtafa, was used to target Israeli communities in the nearby Hula Valley.

The bunker is located near a memorial site for fallen IDF soldiers from the Alexandroni Brigade, which assumed the command for Israel's troops in the Golan Heights, towards the end of the war.

2 צפייה בגלריה Defense Ministry mine clearing team with old Syrian army munitions found in the bunker ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that its team found "hundreds of pieces of ordnance, including mortar shells of different calibers, flares, pyrotechnic munitions, explosives, hunting rifle ammunition and more,"

It added that some of the munition found were still stored in their original packaging.

The field surrounding the bunker is still littered with old landmines that are being removed in order to allow the safe passage of civilians in the area, the ministry said.







