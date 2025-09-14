Hotovely ends term as Israel’s UK envoy; Netanyahu 'gatekeeper' likely successor

Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely, will end her term on Monday and return to Israel after five years in office. Monday will be her last day at the London embassy. As of now, the Prime Minister’s Office has not begun the formal approval process for her replacement, Tzachi Braverman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff and the only candidate whose name has been raised for the post.
The Civil Service Commission is expected to begin discussions this week on Braverman’s appointment and convene the appointments committee. The approval process could take at least two months, meaning Braverman is unlikely to arrive in London before November or December.
Under the procedure, the candidate’s name is submitted to the appointments committee, which reviews political appointments. If approved, the nomination goes to the cabinet for approval. Only then does Israel submit an official request to the British government for confirmation — a process known in diplomatic terms as agrément. Braverman also faces preparations in Israel, which are not expected to begin before late October.
Braverman, 66, is considered the most powerful figure in the Prime Minister’s Office. He is married to Nava, a senior judge on the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court and the sister of Eitan Cohen, a prominent Likud activist in Jerusalem who once worked with the late Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. Braverman holds a master’s degree in law from Bar-Ilan University.
For years he has served as Netanyahu’s gatekeeper, accused of blocking ministers and party officials from meeting the prime minister. Nothing in the office moved forward without his decision, and he was known for reshaping the staff according to his preferences.