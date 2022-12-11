UK man gets 16 years in prison for running over Israelis

A British man was sentenced to 16 years behind bars after causing the death of two Israelis when he rammed into them in Ramsgate, earlier this year.

78-year-old Mathematician, Professor Yoram Hirshfeld and his pregnant 40-year-old daughter, Noga Sela-Hirshfeld, were killed and Noga's husband Omer Sela and their two children were injured.

2 View gallery The street where the accident happened ( Photo: Screenshot )

According to local media reports Ramsgate Mayor Raushan Ara and the town council held a vigil to pay respect to the victims.

Nitesh Bissendary, rammed his Alfa Romeo crashed into the family as they came out of a local restaurant and quickly fled the scene on foot. He later returned to his car and removed Cocaine he had in it, while medical teams were still providing emergency assistance to the victim.

In his interrogation, Bissendary claimed he never even noticed that he hit anyone, escaping only because of the illegal drugs in his possession. He also refused to submit to a drug test citing a fear of needles.

2 View gallery Yoram and Noga, killed in the accident ( Photo: Family album )

In his sentencing, Detective Inspector Lynn Wilczek of Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said said Bissendary conduct was "nothing short of disgraceful," and described the incident as "an especially painful death caused by irresponsible behavior".