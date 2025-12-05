Arab foreign ministers warn Israel over one-way Rafah Crossing plan

Foreign ministers from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar expressed deep concern over Israeli statements about opening the Rafah Crossing in only one direction, which they said could allow the transfer of Gaza Strip residents into Egypt.
According to a joint statement on Friday, they reject any attempt to expel Palestinians from their land and stressed the need to fully adhere to the plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. That includes keeping Rafah open in both directions, ensuring freedom of movement and avoiding any steps that would compel Gaza residents to leave.
The ministers said the focus should be on creating conditions that allow Palestinians to remain, rebuild and improve humanitarian conditions within a broader framework aimed at restoring stability.
The ministers voiced appreciation for Trump’s stated commitment to regional peace and underscored the importance of moving ahead with full implementation of the Trump plan without delay. They said doing so would help improve security, sustain regional stability and support efforts to maintain the ceasefire, ease civilian suffering and ensure unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza.
They also called for early recovery and reconstruction work and for creating conditions that would enable the Palestinian Authority to resume its responsibilities in Gaza, describing this as essential to a new phase of stability.
The ministers said their countries are ready to keep coordinating with the United States and regional and international partners to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and other relevant resolutions. They reaffirmed support for a just and lasting peace based on international legitimacy and a two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, encompassing Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.