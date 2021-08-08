Rivlin tapped to lead Israeli electric vehicle charging company ElectReon

ElectReon announced on Sunday that it has hired former president Reuven Rivlin to serve as president of the Israel-based electric vehicle wireless charging company.

Rivlin, a seasoned lawmaker with a decades-spanning political career, finished his 7-year term as Israel's 10th president on July 7, 2021, when he was replaced by current President Isaac Herzog.

"Mr. Rivlin's role will be, amongst other things, to further the company's cooperation with governments and global companies, as well as share our activities with decision-makers worldwide," ElectReon said in a statement.

ElectReon was founded in 2013 with the goal of eliminating fossil fuels dependence. They specialize in wireless charging technology for electric transportation with the wireless charging system embedded in public roads, allowing drivers to power up without the need to stop the vehicle for recharging the battery.

The company's headquarters in Beit Yanai features a 3,000-square-meter facility with a 260-meter circular test road.

ElectReon partnered with the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality last year to pilot a smart road that can recharge an electric bus while driving.

The company is also active in wireless electric road systems in Sweden and Germany.

Rivlin as president touted technological innovation as a solution to environmental and societal challenges, saying in a 2016 speech to the European Parliament that "we should foster and promote joint Israeli-Palestinian development ventures in the fields of renewable energy, infrastructure and the environment, joint industrial and tourism ventures, and cultural and social venture."



