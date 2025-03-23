Missile fired from Yemen sends millions of Israelis to shelters

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen Sunday morning. An IDF spokesman said that "a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol." Magen David Adom reported that there no reports of fallen debris or casualties were received.

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen Sunday morning. An IDF spokesman said that "a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol." Magen David Adom reported that there no reports of fallen debris or casualties were received.

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen Sunday morning. An IDF spokesman said that "a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol." Magen David Adom reported that there no reports of fallen debris or casualties were received.

At Ben Gurion Airport, takeoffs and landings were briefly suspended until the runways were scanned. A Fly Dubai flight was forced to change its route instead of continuing to land at Ben Gurion Airport.

At Ben Gurion Airport, takeoffs and landings were briefly suspended until the runways were scanned. A Fly Dubai flight was forced to change its route instead of continuing to land at Ben Gurion Airport.

At Ben Gurion Airport, takeoffs and landings were briefly suspended until the runways were scanned. A Fly Dubai flight was forced to change its route instead of continuing to land at Ben Gurion Airport.

FlyDubai flight circles in mid-air and changes course instead of continuing to land following missile launched from Yemen

FlyDubai flight circles in mid-air and changes course instead of continuing to land following missile launched from Yemen