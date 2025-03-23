Missile fired from Yemen sends millions of Israelis to shelters

The missile fired Sunday morning was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force outside of the borders of Israel; It is the 4th rocket fired from Yemen at Israel in the last 5 days

Yoav Zitun, Elisha Ben Kimon|
The Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen Sunday morning. An IDF spokesman said that "a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol." Magen David Adom reported that there no reports of fallen debris or casualties were received.
2 View gallery
מפת האזעקות בשרון והשפלה בעקבות טיל ששוגר מתימן מפת האזעקות בשרון והשפלה בעקבות טיל ששוגר מתימן
Rocket alert sirens throughout central Israel
(Photo: Kumta)
At 7:23 a.m., alarms sounded in many communities throughout central Israel including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
At Ben Gurion Airport, takeoffs and landings were briefly suspended until the runways were scanned. A Fly Dubai flight was forced to change its route instead of continuing to land at Ben Gurion Airport.
2 View gallery
טיסת פליי דובאי חגה באוויר ומשנה מסלול במקום להמשיך לנחיתה בעקבות הטיל ששוגר מתימןטיסת פליי דובאי חגה באוויר ומשנה מסלול במקום להמשיך לנחיתה בעקבות הטיל ששוגר מתימן
FlyDubai flight circles in mid-air and changes course instead of continuing to land following missile launched from Yemen
A missile was last launched from Yemen toward Israel was on Friday night. Alarms were activated in Jerusalem, Ramat Gan, Lod, Ramle, Rishon LeZion, Rehovot, Modi'in, Beit Shemesh, Ness Ziona and other localities, among others. In this case too, the IDF said that the missile was intercepted outside Israeli territory, there were no casualties and no crashes of debris reported.
