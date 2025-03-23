Missile fired from Yemen sends millions of Israelis to shelters

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen Sunday morning. An IDF spokesman said that "a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol." Magen David Adom reported that there no reports of fallen debris or casualties were received.
At 7:23 a.m., alarms sounded in many communities throughout central Israel including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
At Ben Gurion Airport, takeoffs and landings were briefly suspended until the runways were scanned. A Fly Dubai flight was forced to change its route instead of continuing to land at Ben Gurion Airport.
A missile was last launched from Yemen toward Israel was on Friday night. Alarms were activated in Jerusalem, Ramat Gan, Lod, Ramle, Rishon LeZion, Rehovot, Modi'in, Beit Shemesh, Ness Ziona and other localities, among others. In this case too, the IDF said that the missile was intercepted outside Israeli territory, there were no casualties and no crashes of debris reported.