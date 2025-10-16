'Determined to complete the victory' Netanyahu tells state memorial at Mount Herzl

Despite declarations of an end to the fighting, Israel has not yet completed its objectives in the Iron Swords War, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday morning at the official state memorial ceremony for the fallen of war. Speaking as 19 deceased hostages remain in Gaza and Hamas attempts to reassert itself, Netanyahu said: “We are committed to bringing them all back — every last one.”

“We are determined to complete this victory, which will shape our lives for many years,” Netanyahu declared, against the backdrop of ongoing debate about Gaza’s postwar future. “We will achieve all the war’s goals — including the destruction of Hamas and the return of all the hostages.”

3 View gallery Netanyahu at the state ceremony with Yael, the mother of Corporal Naama Boni, who was killed at the Yiftach outpost on October 7 ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Just a day after Likud ministers rallied behind efforts to cancel his criminal trial amid internal political divisions, Netanyahu stressed unity. “We will reach all our objectives only through internal cohesion, mutual responsibility, and a focus on what unites us,” he said. The prime minister warned of future threats, including renewed enemy armament, but also pointed to “dramatic opportunities” for expanding peace. “In both war and peace, what is needed is unity.”

Referring to the October 7 massacre, Netanyahu said: “Two years ago we received a horrifying demonstration of what the term ‘genocide’ really means. I’m not talking about fictitious genocide like the antisemitic blood libels hurled at us. The massacre of 10/7 was a monstrous genocide in every sense — a merciless slaughter of babies, children, adults and the elderly. Had the killers been able to, they would have butchered each and every one of us. That is the real genocide. Facing it stunned us and united us with a fist of iron. The fighters of Israel are the shield against the destruction of radical Islam.”

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the national ceremony in memory of the Iron Swords War fallen ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

He praised the IDF for its battlefield bravery and innovative combat strategies, naming Nahal Brigade soldier Ido Shamayach, who fell in Beit Hanoun in January. Citing the words of Ido’s mother, Ofra, he said: “My son is not just an empty name; my son is the foundation upon which the country is built. That is so true.”

“Israel stands at the front line of the clash between barbarism and enlightenment, between endless cruelty and humanity,” Netanyahu continued. “This is a global struggle over one question: will we regress to the dark fanaticism of the Middle Ages, or move forward to a future of stability, prosperity, and peace?”

President Herzog: 'Division and hatred rear their ugly heads'

President Isaac Herzog also addressed the ceremony, expressing alarm at rising internal tensions: "It shakes me to the core to see and hear that even now as we continue to bury our dead the spirit of division, polarization, and hatred again raises its ugly head. We must remember: our story, thousands of years old, is greater than any one of us. It is the story of a people who rose like a phoenix from the worst disasters known to humankind, who stood tall again through our ancient commandments: “The eternity of Israel will not lie” and “All Israel are responsible for one another.”

He thanked bereaved families "for the sons you raised, warriors of courage who did not hesitate when called to rescue the State of Israel, to defeat the enemy, and to bring the hostages home. Warriors who carried photos of the hostages in their pockets and courage and strength in their heart."

3 View gallery President Isaac Herzog on Mount Herzl ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

“The mission is not yet complete,” Herzog said. “We must do everything through every possible means to ensure that all the fallen hostages, every last one, are brought back to their families, to their homeland, and to eternal rest."

Memorial marked by ongoing controversy

Alongside Netanyahu and Herzog, top defense officials, ministers, other dignitaries and bereaved families attended the ceremony, which was hosted by Yadin Gelman, who was wounded in the battle for Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

The national memorial day for the October 7 massacre and the war’s fallen is officially marked by the Hebrew date 24 Tishrei. The date was selected because 22 Tishrei is Simchat Torah and 23 Tishrei is Isru Chag. While many families prefer to commemorate the day by its Gregorian date, October 7, the state observance takes place only afterward.

Another memorial is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Mount Herzl in the presence of the prime minister, honoring victims of the massacre and the war.