4.5 magnitude earthquake felt across northern Israel, no injuries reported

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was felt Monday morning in northern Israel, with residents reporting tremors along the western coastal plain from Haifa to Nahariya.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

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According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake struck in the Mediterranean Sea at a depth of 14 kilometers, off the coast of Tyre and Sidon in southern Lebanon.

Residents described the shaking as noticeable. One Nahariya resident said her home “really moved,” while a Haifa resident said people initially thought nearby construction activity was causing the shaking before realizing it was an earthquake.