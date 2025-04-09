Germany suspects Moscow behind Islamist terror attacks, report

After former ambassador reassigned absence of replacement reflects growing strain amid Gaza war German security services said on Wednesday that they were investigating whether Russian intelligence was behind some of the Islamist terror attacks in Germany over the past year. According to an investigative report on public broadcaster ZDF, there was growing suspicion that Moscow was involved in the terror attacks.

The security services were probing stabbing committed by asylum seekers and car ramming attacks. Those had a massive influence on public discourse in Germany and elsewhere in Europe regarding immigration policy and affected the outcome of Germany's federal elections and the election to the European Parliament, both resulting in the increased political power for the far-right, pro-Russian Alternative for Germany (AfD) party which became the second largest political party in the German parliament with over 20% of the seats.

3 View gallery Afghan migrant incustody after a fatal car ramming attack in Germany

3 View gallery Aftermath of a fatal terror attack in Manheim ( Photo: Uwe Anspach / DPA / AFP )

An Ipsos institute's poll published on Wednesday showed AfD became the strongest party in Germany for the first time in history.

Support for Merz's conservative CDU/CSU bloc, which won the February 23 election, fell by five percentage points to 24% while the Alternative for Germany (AfD) gained three points to land on 25%, according to the Ipsos institute's poll.

The ZDF report revealed alleged Russian social media accounts discussed the fatal car-ramming attack in Manheim earlier this month where an Afghan migrant first stabbed a police officer in the city center before plowing into a crowd, killing one and wounding dozens more.

According to the investigative report, four days before the attack, Russian media accounts search on line for the words "terror attacks in Manheim" and "Terror attacks in Germany." The same accounts also searched the name " Michael Sturzenberger" who is a known anti-Islamist critic who was wounded in the attack and presumed to be its primary target.

German security authorities refused comment in the ZDF report but a spokesperson for German's Interior Ministry said the government was conducting a "serious investigation," of possible foreign involvement in the terror attacks.

Germany has been under increased Russian online attacks since the invasion of Ukraine and Berlin's support for Kyiv. If the suspicious prove true, they would be in addition to other Russian espionage operations, that were said to include the recruitment of German nationals to carry out acts of sabotage and blame them on elements in the far-left as well as sabotaging gas pipes and underground cables.

According to ZDF, five fatal terror attacks carried out in the past ten months, leading up to the February elections, occurred every time AfD showed it was losing popularity in public opinion polls.

AfD's platform clearly calls for Germany to leave the EU, it supports Russian positions and opposes Germany's involvement in the war in Ukraine.

3 View gallery Alice Weidel leader of AfD ( Photo: Matthias Rietschel / Reuters )

The German security authorities suspect that by recruiting migrants and asylum seekers to carry out attacks in Germany, Moscow wanted the public discussion on immigration to lead more German voters to support the AfD. Although no evidence has been shown thus far, that Russia was behind the terror attacks, their advantage to the Kremlin is evident.

While Germany is treading lightly, other NATO members such as Poland and Lithuania have openly accused Russian agents of recruiting migrants to commit acts of terror in their countries.