President Herzog to visit UK next week

President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, are heading to the United Kingdom on Sunday for a three-day visit, his office said in a statement Thursday morning.

During the trip, Herzog will meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UK Parliament members and leaders of the British Jewish community.

The president is also going to attend a memorial dinner in honor of the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, who died a year ago.

The special event in London this Monday is hosted by the Genesis Prize Foundation.

While in London, Herzog and his wife will attend an exhibit dedicated to Jewish Olympic athletes murdered during the Holocaust. The exhibit is hosted by the Chelsea Football Club and its owner, Russian-Israeli businessman Roman Abramovich, who is Jewish.

“As Britain carves out a new, independent role for itself in the world, the State of Israel is one of its most dependable allies on the front lines of innovation and progress,” Herzog said.

“I look forward to meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Members of Parliament and discussing the many ways our dynamic, pioneering nations can take the lead in the fight against climate change and Iran’s nuclear program, as well on national security, cybersecurity, the fight against antisemitism, and trade.”







