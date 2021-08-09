CIA chief to visit Israel Tuesday for talks on Iran

The head of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Tuesday will make his first official visit to Israel since taking office, according to a report in Walla! News, citing Israeli officials.

During his three-day-long visit, William Burns is expected to meet with his Israeli counterpart, Mossad Director David Barnea, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other officials in the defense establishment and the intelligence community.

The focus of the talks with the CIA chief will reportedly center around tensions with Iran, including the country's nuclear program and aggressive actions in the region.

Tensions are high in light of the recent rockets launched at Israeli territory by Iranian proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon and the drone attack on an Israeli-managed oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that Israel, the US and other Western allies have blamed on Tehran.

According to the Walla! News report, the Israeli officials want to hear from Burns about what the U.S. policy will be toward the new government in Tehran with the recent swearing-in of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi as president.

In a phone call on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron, Raisi expressed Tehran's determination to "maintain" its capacity for "deterrence" in Gulf waters and said that negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord should guarantee Iran's "rights."



