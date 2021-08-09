Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
CIA director William Burns

CIA chief to visit Israel Tuesday for talks on Iran

William Burns to meet with Mossad head Barnea, PM Bennett and other defense and intelligence officials, with meetings to focus on Islamic Republic's nuclear program, regional actions and newly sworn-in president Ebrahim Raisi

Published: 08.09.21, 20:17
The head of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Tuesday will make his first official visit to Israel since taking office, according to a report in Walla! News, citing Israeli officials.
    • During his three-day-long visit, William Burns is expected to meet with his Israeli counterpart, Mossad Director David Barnea, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other officials in the defense establishment and the intelligence community.
    CIA director William Burns
    (Photo: AFP)
    The focus of the talks with the CIA chief will reportedly center around tensions with Iran, including the country's nuclear program and aggressive actions in the region.
    Tensions are high in light of the recent rockets launched at Israeli territory by Iranian proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon and the drone attack on an Israeli-managed oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that Israel, the US and other Western allies have blamed on Tehran.
    According to the Walla! News report, the Israeli officials want to hear from Burns about what the U.S. policy will be toward the new government in Tehran with the recent swearing-in of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi as president.
    טקס השבעה של איברהים ראיסי ה נשיא החדש של איראן ה פרלמנט ב טהרן    טקס השבעה של איברהים ראיסי ה נשיא החדש של איראן ה פרלמנט ב טהרן
    Iran's newly sworn-in President Ebrahim Raisi
    (Photo: AFP)
    In a phone call on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron, Raisi expressed Tehran's determination to "maintain" its capacity for "deterrence" in Gulf waters and said that negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord should guarantee Iran's "rights."


