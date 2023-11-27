Listen live: Elon Musk, Benjamin Netanyahu hold public discussion on X

Billionaire Elon Musk and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are holding a live chat on Musk's X platform. It is the second time the two men have used X to hold a public dialogue. In September they had an in-person conversation that was broadcast live on the platform. During that conversation they spoke about the regulation of artificial intelligence and hate speech on X.
Musk arrived in Israel on Monday morning and visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza alongside Netanyahu, who presented him with the horrors of the October 7 massacre. Musk, who was wearing a protective vest, visited the homes of local residents murdered by Hamas on that day.
He later traveled to the Knesset in Jerusalem for the live broadcast and is scheduled to hold meeings with Minister Benny Gantz and President Isaac Herzog.