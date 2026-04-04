10 impact sites after Iran fires cluster missile; Tehran claims strike on 'Israel-linked ship'

Iran launched a cluster missile toward central Israel on Saturday, with emergency services reporting more than 10 impact sites across the Tel Aviv area and surrounding cities. Several vehicles were seen on fire, and residential buildings sustained damage, though no injuries were immediately reported.
Magen David Adom said teams were scanning multiple locations in Bnei Brak, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Givatayim and Rosh HaAyin. Smoke was seen rising over parts of the Ramat Gan-Givatayim area, where at least one impact site was reported.
The Israel Defense Forces said Home Front Command search and rescue units were dispatched to affected areas, urging the public to avoid gathering at impact sites and to follow safety instructions.
At the same time, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had carried out a drone strike on a vessel “linked to Israel” in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the ship caught fire. Maritime tracking data indicated the vessel was the Liberia-flagged container ship MSC Ishyka, though the claim could not be independently verified.
Separately, Iranian state media reported that ships carrying essential goods and humanitarian aid were being allowed to pass through the strategic waterway en route to Iranian ports or destinations in the Gulf of Oman.
First published: 15:34, 04.04.26