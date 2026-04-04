10 impact sites after Iran fires cluster missile; Tehran claims strike on 'Israel-linked ship'

Iran launched a cluster missile toward central Israel on Saturday, with emergency services reporting more than 10 impact sites across the Tel Aviv area and surrounding cities. Several vehicles were seen on fire, and residential buildings sustained damage, though no injuries were immediately reported.

Magen David Adom said teams were scanning multiple locations in Bnei Brak, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Givatayim and Rosh HaAyin. Smoke was seen rising over parts of the Ramat Gan-Givatayim area, where at least one impact site was reported.

Impact site in the Givatayim–Ramat Gan area ( Video: Limor Badash, Tomer Haiman, used under Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

6 View gallery Impact in Givatayim ( Photo: used under Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

6 View gallery Impact site in the Givatayim–Ramat Gan area ( Photo: Tomer Haiman )

The Israel Defense Forces said Home Front Command search and rescue units were dispatched to affected areas, urging the public to avoid gathering at impact sites and to follow safety instructions.

6 View gallery Impact in Givatayim ( Photo: MDA )

6 View gallery Impact in Ramat Gan ( Photo: MDA )

At the same time, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had carried out a drone strike on a vessel “linked to Israel” in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the ship caught fire. Maritime tracking data indicated the vessel was the Liberia-flagged container ship MSC Ishyka, though the claim could not be independently verified.

6 View gallery The MSC ISHYKA vessel attacked by Iran ( Photo: from vesselfinder )

6 View gallery The MSC ISHYKA vessel attacked by Iran ( Photo: from vesselfinder )