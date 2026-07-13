Dozens arrested in nationwide weapons and drug raids after sweeping undercover police operation

A Bedouin undercover agent known as ‘Nomad’ infiltrated criminal networks, carried out dozens of controlled deals and implicated scores of suspects, including 20 major crime targets, before raids across southern Israel and east Jerusalem

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Hundreds of police officers, Border Police troops and special forces raided dozens of locations across Israel on Monday, arresting dozens of suspects after an undercover agent infiltrated criminal networks involved in illegal weapons and drug trafficking.
The agent, known by the codename “Nomad,” was the first operative from Israel’s Bedouin community to be deployed by the Lahav 433 national crime unit, police said.
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פשיטת הענק של המשטרה ברחבי הארץפשיטת הענק של המשטרה ברחבי הארץ
(Photo: Israel Police)
Over an extended period, he worked among criminal figures and gathered evidence against dozens of suspects, including 20 people described by police as major crime targets.
During the operation, the agent carried out dozens of controlled weapons and drug transactions. Police said he purchased four M16 rifles, dozens of handguns and about half a kilogram of cocaine.
פשיטת הענק של המשטרה ברחבי הארץפשיטת הענק של המשטרה ברחבי הארץ
(Photo: Israel Police)
Investigators said the agent succeeded in penetrating deeply into criminal networks, documenting transactions and collecting evidence against those involved.
The investigation moved into its overt phase Monday morning with raids in Rahat, Tel Sheva, Bir Hadaj, Arad, Dimona, Eilat and east Jerusalem.
פשיטת הענק של המשטרה ברחבי הארץפשיטת הענק של המשטרה ברחבי הארץ
(Photo: Israel Police)
The operation was managed by Lahav 433’s Etgar unit and its undercover agents division. Participants included officers from the Gideonim Unit 33, the elite Yamam counterterrorism unit, Border Police undercover units from Jerusalem and the Southern District, the Border Police Tactical Brigade, National Guard units and police from the Jerusalem and Southern districts.
Police described the operation as one of the most complex undercover deployments conducted in recent years, involving prolonged covert work, operational deception, evidence collection and the documentation of large-scale weapons and drug deals.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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