Mother of 3 and Rabbi among victims of 8 minute stabbing spree in Be'er Sheva

Dorit Habas, a 49-year old mother of three from Gilat in southern Israel was among the victims of a deadly terror attack on Tuesday. She was survived by her parents and will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Her nephew, a volunteer paramedic who rushed to the scene, was shocked to see that his aunt was so terribly hurt, but despite his efforts - she was pronounced dead on the scene and her husband, who works for the prison authority discovered her death when he arrived on sight.

4 צפייה בגלריה Aftermath of the fatal stabbing attack in Be'er Sheva and the suspected terrorist Mohammad Abu al-Kiam ( Photo: Haim Hornenstein )

Rabbi Moshe Kravitzky was another of the victims. He was riding his bike when he was hit by the assailant's car.

He served as the rabbi of a local Chabad synagogue and ran a food kitchen for the population in need. He was survived by his wife and four children and will be buried on Wednesday after his family arrives from abroad.

In only eight minutes of horror, a resident of the Negev embarked on his killing spree.

four people were killed and four others injured and although the police claimed to have been on the scene after only four minutes, the assailant was killed by civilians.

The first fatality was a bike rider who Mohammad Abu al-Kian from neighboring Hura, ran over with his car, causing fatal injuries.

He then proceeded in his car to a gas station where he repeatedly stabbed a woman killing her too.

After returning to his car, he drove to a traffic circle and on to a shopping area where he stabbed three people, killing one and wounding two others.

4 צפייה בגלריה Aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Be'er Sheva ( Photo: Haim Horenstein )

He rammed his car into an oncoming vehicle, and attacks a man repeatedly causing him fatal injuries.

At that point a bus driver, Arthur Haimov, who first thought he was witnessing an accident, saw the assailant on his killing rampage. He called out to him asking him to drop his knife. Abu al-Kian refuses and attempts to attack Haimov who then discharged his gun and killed him.

4 צפייה בגלריה Arthur Haimov who shot the assailant in the Be'er Sheva stabbing attack, to death ( Photo: Barel Ephraim )

I knew this was a terrorist because I heard lpeople shouting and knew I had to do something because no one else was there," Haimov told Ynet.

"When I approached him I said: drop the knife I won't hurt you but he did not. I spoke kindly, and said again drop the knife please. but he approached me and I understood I was in danger and had to fire my weapon," he said.

Haimov, a married father of five, has been a bus driver for three years. He began after a 20-year service in the IDF.

"I will now go to the shooting range and practice," he said.

"It is not easy to take a life but I just wanted to do what was right. More people could have been stabbed. I will now take a few days off work," he said.

4 צפייה בגלריה Right wing activists demonstrate in Be'er Sheva during the visit of Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Tuesday ( Photo: Herzl Yossef )

Chief of police Kobi Shabtai who arrived on the scene later in the evening, was met with anger from a crowd that included far-right activists, who blasted the police for what they called a weak handed approach towards threats to the safety of residents of the south.







