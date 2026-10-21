Nas Daily, Harvard and future of education: Jerusalem to host first international education conference

Thousands of educators, education ministers, policymakers and technology innovators from around the world are expected to gather in Jerusalem next month for Israel's first International Education Conference, a two-day event examining how schools can adapt to rapid technological advances, social change and mounting global challenges.

The conference, scheduled for Nov. 9–10 at the Shimon Peres International Convention Center, also known as Binyanei HaUma, will feature speakers including social media entrepreneur Nas Daily, Harvard Graduate School of Education lecturer Noah Heller and leading Israeli academics, alongside education officials from countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.

Gallery Prisma Innovation Center, Jerusalem ( Photo: Arnon Busani )

Organizers say the gathering is intended to address one of the most pressing questions facing education systems worldwide: how to prepare children and young people for a future increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, shifting social norms and security challenges.

The event will also seek to establish Jerusalem as an international center for educational innovation and cross-cultural cooperation, bringing together government officials, researchers, entrepreneurs, teachers and community leaders to exchange ideas and examine new approaches to learning.

Education ministers and policymakers from around the world

Education ministers from Mongolia, Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Eswatini and Lesotho are expected to attend, along with an education official from Colombia's Cundinamarca Department.

Other international participants will include Georgia's deputy education minister, senior education officials from Greece, Nepal and Ghana, and mayors from Estonia, Nepal and Chile.

Representatives of Jewish education systems in Australia, Finland, Russia, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Hong Kong will also participate, reflecting the conference's emphasis on strengthening ties between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

The gathering will feature prominent education researchers and institutional leaders, including Rabbi Dr. David Meyer, CEO of PaJeS, an organization supporting Jewish schools; Ivo Visak, CEO of Estonia's AI Leap Foundation, which promotes the integration of artificial intelligence into education; Prof. Chen Schechter, head of Israel's MOFET Institute; and Prof. Rivka Wadmany-Shauman, vice chair of Israel's Council for Higher Education.

They will be joined by educators, researchers and innovators from additional countries to discuss how governments, schools and communities can respond to changing educational needs.

Nas Daily, Harvard lecturer among featured speakers

Among the conference's most prominent speakers is Nuseir Yassin, better known as Nas Daily, the Israeli-born Palestinian content creator and media entrepreneur who built an international following through his short-form videos.

A Harvard University graduate and founder of Nas Company, Yassin will join discussions exploring the relationship between digital media, communication and education.

Nas Daily (Nuseir Yassin) ( Photo: Courtesy )

Noah Heller, a lecturer on education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education whose work focuses on teaching, teacher leadership and pedagogy, will also participate.

Other speakers include Prof. Mooli Lahad, an internationally recognized expert on psychological trauma and resilience, whose work has focused on helping individuals and communities cope with crises.

Israeli participants will include entrepreneur Alon Gonen, co-founder of the online trading platform Plus500; former Education Minister Prof. Yuli Tamir; Yaffa Ben David, secretary-general of the Israel Teachers' Union; Dalit Stauber, a former director-general of the Education Ministry; and author and public intellectual Dr. Micha Goodman.

The range of speakers reflects the conference's aim to bring perspectives from technology, academia, public policy and education into a broader discussion about the future of learning.

AI, social media and teacher burnout on the agenda

Rather than focusing exclusively on educational theory, the conference will examine practical dilemmas confronting teachers, students and policymakers.

Among the central issues are the growing role of artificial intelligence in classrooms, the influence of social media and algorithms on young people, and the challenges of maintaining effective education systems during emergencies and periods of prolonged uncertainty.

Participants will also examine teacher burnout, a growing concern for education systems struggling with staffing pressures and changing professional demands.

Other discussions will address how young people can participate in shaping education policy, the relationship between academic research and classroom practice, and ways to improve cooperation between national governments and local authorities.

Questions of identity, pluralism and the relationship between Israel and Jewish communities abroad will also feature in the program.

The conference will be organized around two central themes.

The first, EduHuman, will focus on the people at the center of education, including students, teachers, families and communities. Discussions will examine human relationships, educational values and the social and emotional dimensions of learning.

The second, EduSystem, will examine the structures, infrastructure and technologies needed to help education systems meet future challenges, including the use of emerging digital tools and new institutional models.

Organizers say the two themes are intended to connect the human dimensions of education with the technological and organizational changes reshaping the field.

TEDxJerusalem to explore 'Growth in Uncertainty'

The conference's opening evening will feature an official TEDxJerusalem event under the theme "Growth in Uncertainty," bringing together speakers from education, technology, science and the arts.

The event will take place Monday, Nov. 9, at the Ussishkin Auditorium inside the International Convention Center.

Derech High School, Jerusalem ( Photo: Arnon Busani )

Doors will open at 5 p.m., with talks scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. The program will also include an artistic performance.

Among the speakers will be Nas Daily and Hilla Haddad-Chmelnik, an aerospace engineer and CEO of Moonshot Space who previously served as director-general of Israel's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

Other participants include Dr. Liat Yakir, a biologist, author and founder of the Academy of the Science of Emotions; Or Taicher, an entrepreneur, director and founder of the collaborative singing initiative Koolulam; Dr. Nader Butto; Maayan Ben Tzion; and DJ and music producer David Abramov, known professionally as Darwish.

Actor Yadin Gellman will host the evening, which is organized by educational technology entrepreneur and TEDx license holder Daniel Kovler.

The event will explore how individuals and societies can adapt, innovate and find opportunities for growth amid uncertainty.

Innovation exhibition to showcase new approaches to learning

Beyond the lectures and panel discussions, the conference will include professional tours offering international participants a firsthand look at educational initiatives operating across Jerusalem.

An accompanying innovation exhibition will showcase companies, nonprofit organizations and educational programs developing new approaches to classroom learning, enrichment and skills development.

Exhibitors will include Nick Academy, KKL-JNF, Migvan 2002, Tiyulim B'Tzlilim, Edupedia, Dalila, Matzmichim Academy, Nitzan Association, the Biblical Museum of Natural History, Inet, Kids Speak School, HaNagar MeHaHar, Avnei HaDerech Theater, Edventure, Latet Peh Association, Makademia with Chocolate and Tomax.

The exhibition will give educators and policymakers opportunities to explore practical solutions, connect with developers and organizations, and consider how emerging educational models could be adapted to their own institutions.

Jerusalem officials seek to establish annual event

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said the conference reflects the municipality's efforts to position the city as an international center for educational cooperation and innovation.

"In recent years, Jerusalem has increasingly become an international center for values-based, multicultural and innovative dialogue on education," Lion said. "This reflects a clear municipal policy that places education among our highest priorities and positions Jerusalem not only as Israel's capital, but also as its education capital."

Jerusalem's first municipally operated daycare center for children from birth to age three ( Photo: Shlomi Cohen )

Lion said the city's education system remained a major municipal priority, with continued efforts to expand opportunities and improve educational outcomes.

"Jerusalem's education system is a tremendous source of pride for us, and we are constantly working to promote renewal, excellence and opportunities that allow every child to fulfill their potential," he said.

He described the conference as an opportunity to strengthen the city's international standing while promoting dialogue across cultures and educational traditions.

"The International Education Conference is another expression of Jerusalem's standing as a city that promotes open educational dialogue and brings together values, culture, identity and innovation," Lion said.

"I look forward to welcoming educators and policymakers from Israel and around the world, and I hope this conference will mark the beginning of an annual tradition that fosters collaboration, mutual learning and growth."

Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe, who oversees the city's education portfolio, said Jerusalem's diverse population and extensive education system make it a natural setting for international discussions about the future of learning.

"Jerusalem is the beating heart of education in Israel," Moshe said. "The city's large and diverse education system, together with its unique mosaic of people and communities, makes it a microcosm of the world and a source of educational innovation."

Moshe said the event would bring together decision-makers and educators facing similar challenges in different countries.

"I am proud to lead Jerusalem's first conference of this kind, which will bring together education ministers, senior officials, researchers and educators from Israel and around the world to discuss today's challenges and help shape the future of learning," she said.

She added that municipal officials intend to turn the gathering into a recurring international event.

"We will work to establish the conference as an annual tradition that reinforces Jerusalem's position not only as Israel's capital, but also as an international center for educational innovation and leadership."