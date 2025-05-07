Terrorist attack in West Bank: Two injured in shooting at Reihan crossing near Jenin

Two people were injured Wednesda) by gunfire at a vehicle in theReihan crossing area near Jenin, near the West bank security fence. Forces were dispatched to the scene upon receiving the report, and are conducting searches for suspects in the area.

About two weeks ago, the IDF announced the elimination of a terrorist who had attempted a shooting attack at the Homesh checkpoint in the northern West Bank. The terrorist arrived on foot at the checkpoint, then opened fire on the force, which eliminated him.

