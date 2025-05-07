Terrorist attack in West Bank: Two injured in shooting at Reihan crossing near Jenin

Two people were injured Wednesda) by gunfire at a vehicle in theReihan crossing area near Jenin, near the West bank security fence. Forces were dispatched to the scene upon receiving the report, and are conducting searches for suspects in the area.
The IDF is trying to understand how the attack occurred, and is examining the possibility that it was a drive-by shooting.
About two weeks ago, the IDF announced the elimination of a terrorist who had attempted a shooting attack at the Homesh checkpoint in the northern West Bank. The terrorist arrived on foot at the checkpoint, then opened fire on the force, which eliminated him.
The Palestinians reported that the terrorist was Suleiman Manasra, 25, from Qabatia in the Jenin area. He sent a message to his friends before setting out to carry out the attack: "If I have upset anyone in my life, forgive me, no one knows what will happen to them," he wrote. The Palestinian media network "Quds", affiliated with Hamas, reported that he arrived at the scene in his vehicle - not on foot - and shouted "Allahu Akbar" before opening fire.