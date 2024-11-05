How invested are Israelis in the U.S. election?

With the U.S. election kicking off in the United States on Tuesday, ILTV asked Tel Aviv residents for their opinions on former U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, and whether they even care about the outcome of the U.S. election.
While opinions were divided between Trump and Harris supporters during interviews, a poll released Monday by the Israel Democracy Institute showed that Israelis predominantly support Trump. According to the survey, 65% of Israelis believe Trump would better serve Israel’s interests, compared to 13% who favor Vice President Kamala Harris, while another 15% see no difference.
The Tel Avivians interviewed by ILTV admitted that most don’t fully understand the U.S. voting system but said the outcome of the election matters to them.
“America is the leader of the free world, the democratic world, and Israel’s biggest supporter,” said one Israeli. “It matters to us.”