At least 3 killed in shooting at Rhode Island ice skating rink

At least three people were killed Monday evening in a shooting at an ice rink in Rhode Island, United States, and three others were wounded and taken to hospitals. The exact nature of the incident remains unclear. U.S. media reported that a 4-year-old girl and another person were killed, and that the third fatality was the suspected gunman. Conflicting reports said the two victims were adults.

The shooting took place in the city of Pawtucket and reportedly occurred during a youth ice hockey game between teams from two local schools. The gunfire began around 2:30 p.m. local time at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena. Shots were fired from behind the bleachers, and witnesses said one father at the scene acted heroically by charging the shooter and managing to wrestle a gun away from him. However, the attacker was also armed with a second weapon.

3 View gallery Outside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island following the shooting ( Photo: ABC affiliate WCVB via Reuters )

Outside the arena, family members and teenagers who had participated in the hockey game — still wearing their team uniforms — were seen distraught, crying and embracing as they boarded a bus to leave the area. Roads surrounding the venue were closed, and a heavy police presence was reported, including helicopters circling overhead.

Pawtucket’s police chief told reporters that the three injured victims were hospitalized in serious condition and addressed the circumstances of the incident. “It appears this was a targeted event, possibly involving a family dispute,” she said. She declined to provide further details about the suspect or the victims, adding that authorities are continuing to investigate and interview witnesses.

3 View gallery A youth hockey game was taking place at the time of the shooting





3 View gallery Illustration: Ice Hockey ( Photo: Master1305/Shutterstock )

The FBI said it was aware of the incident and was coordinating with local law enforcement partners. Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said his office was monitoring developments. “I just spoke with the mayor and Rhode Island State Police, who are working in coordination with law enforcement agencies. I am praying for Pawtucket and for all those involved,” he said.

The Rhode Island shooting is the latest in a long string of gun violence incidents in the United States. In 2025 alone, there have been no fewer than 425 mass shootings nationwide, leaving 420 people dead and approximately 1,900 injured.