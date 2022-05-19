Gantz discusses Iran in meeting with U.S. counterpart

Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed the nuclear threat from Iran in his meeting with his American counterpart on Thursday.

Gantz met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Washington.

2 View gallery U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Washington on Thursday ( Photo: Shmulik Almani )

According to officials, the defense minister and Austin discussed the need to strengthen the alliance between nations in the Middle East under the American leadership, and to expand it to more countries, in order to deal with the threats posed by the Islamic Republic.

Gantz also thanked the secretary for the transfer of 4.8 billion dollars in defense aid to Israel.

The officials said the United States was concerned most of all with the situation in Ukraine following the Russian invasion of that country last February.

Gantz repeated Israel's commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as well as defensive equipment while preserving Jerusalem's security interests.

The two men also discussed Israeli security challenges and the wave of terror which has thus far claimed the lives of 19 Israelis.

Earlier, the defense minister met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Benny Gantz with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington on Thursday ( Photo: Shmulik Almani )

The defense ministry said in a press release that during their meeting the Gantz and Sullivan emphasized the unique bond between Israel and the United States, "one based both on shared values and mutual interests."

The minister thanked Sullivan for the U.S. and President Joe Biden's commitment to the security cooperation between the respective defense establishment.

Gantz and Sullivan also discussed Iran's progression in its nuclear program alongside its destabilizing regional activities, emphasizing the need to work closely to prepare for any future scenarios.

The meetings with both Sullivan and Austin were described as warm. The Americans condemned the terror attacks against Israelis but also raised the conduct of the Jerusalem police during the funeral of slain Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh on Saturday, as well as the need to take more confidence building steps with the Palestinian Authority.

Gantz told his hosts Israel was focused on decisive action against terrorists which will ultimately bring about more stability and enable confidence building to continue.