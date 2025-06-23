European initiative to impose sanctions on Israel sucessfully blocked

Jerusalem succeeded Monday in Brussels at thwarting a move to impose sanctions on Israel – in response to the fighting in Gaza – which did not result in a decision, after several key European Union countries expressed opposition to the initiative.

Spain, Ireland, Malta, and Slovenia led the initiative to implement measures, including the suspension of the "association agreement" between Israel and the Union, however Germany, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Croatia, Romania, Lithuania, Greece and other countries stood in opposition.

2 View gallery Protest against Israel in Madrid ( Photo: Oscar Del Pozo / AFP )

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar conducted a series of talks in recent days with foreign ministers of friendly countries, during which he emphasized the connection between Hamas and Iran and the threat to regional stability – an argument that, according to diplomatic sources, received broad attention. The sources added that the minister maintains long-standing contact with representatives of friendly countries, including regular conversations with European Union Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas.

The initiative led by Spain did not receive a majority, not even a relative one, and therefore no operative steps were advanced at this stage. A diplomatic source in Israel noted that "the result obtained today is more significant than the previous discussion about a month ago," in which it was decided only to "examine" the agreement with Israel. According to him, although criticism of Israel continues – mainly regarding the humanitarian reality in the Gaza Strip – the fighting against Iran and the close ties with the United States strengthen Israel’s standing in the eyes of some European countries.

2 View gallery Meeting between Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul ( Photo: John MacDougall/ AFP )

Foreign Minister Sa'ar told his counterparts that this is an absurd and distorted move that discriminates against Israel at a time when it is in an existential war. He said it is doubly absurd because Hamas, which launched the attack on Israel on October 7, is connected to Iran, which threatens Israel and the Middle East.

Diplomatic sources claimed that "the Europeans are concerned about the Iranian threat," and therefore complied with Israel’s request and damaged the Spanish effort. Another diplomatic official said that it was a "slap in the face" to the Spanish. "Our diplomatic situation today in Europe is better," he said.