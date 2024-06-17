National Security Council proposes downgrading relations with countries that recognize Palestinian state

The head of Israel's National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, recommended in a document presented to the cabinet on Sunday, that the government examine the idea of downgrading diplomatic relations with all the countries that have recognized a Palestinian state - including Spain, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia, Ynet has learned.

Such a step would mean that Israeli ambassadors would be called back from these countries, and Israel will retain only the rank of consulate inside them. The NSC also recommended closing or restricting the diplomatic missions of those countries in Israel.

1 View gallery National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, rigght; Foreign Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Attila Kisbenedek / AFP )

These are far-reaching steps, which surprised Foreign Minister Israel Katz – who objected to Hanegbi and the council infringing on his powers and those of the Foreign Ministry. During the cabinet discussion, Katz demanded: "Don't impose a decision on me that tells me what the policy is. I will decide whether to close an embassy or a consulate."

Katz was outraged over the NSC's recommendations put forward by Hanegbi, saying that it is impossible for the council to "determine what to do" without leaving room for maneuvering.