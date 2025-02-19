Can the IDF and UNIFIL prevent a future Hezbollah attack on Israel?

As tensions persist along Israel’s northern border, residents of the region remain cautiously optimistic about the withdrawal from Lebanon, according to Avraham Levine, the ALMA Research Center media manager.
While daily life has improved—with no sirens, no shelter runs, and schools operating as usual—concerns linger.
“Are we counting on these other forces and agreements, or do we still have to rely on the IDF? I think the answer is obvious,” Levine said.
Despite renewed efforts to deploy the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL in southern Lebanon, experts remain skeptical about their ability to curb Hezbollah’s influence. Levine noted that similar measures taken after the 2006 war largely failed, and recent reports of attacks on UNIFIL forces further highlight the fragile situation. Meanwhile, the U.S. has ramped up pressure, with reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for Hezbollah’s full demilitarization.
To mitigate immediate threats, the IDF is holding key strategic outposts along the border, securing high vantage points that allow surveillance and deterrence against potential Hezbollah attacks.
“If the IDF is there, Hezbollah is not there,” Levine emphasized, pointing to the critical role of these positions in preventing incursions similar to the October 7 attack.
While these measures offer short-term security, the long-term stability of northern Israel remains uncertain, he said.
