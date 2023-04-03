Israel launches fresh strikes on Damascus area, Syrian state media reports

Syrian air defenses intercepting airstrike attributed to Israel over Damascus

Israel has launched a fresh round of airstrikes on the Damascus area as loud blasts rattled the Syrian capital, the country's state media reported overnight Tuesday, in the fourth such attack attributed to Israel in less than a week.

According to Syrian media reports, the attack was launched from the Sea of Galilee region in northern Israel and targeted Damascus International Airport and the southern Damascus area.

Syrian air defenses intercepting airstrike attributed to Israel over Damascus

Online users from Sea of Galilee coastline communities, such as Migdal and Tiberias, reported hearing loud explosions.

The previous attack attributed to Israel took place overnight Sunday. Citing military sources, state news agency SANA said the strikes had targeted sites in the city of Homs and the surrounding countryside, where Iranian military personnel is stationed.

Overnight Sunday's attack in the Homs region

Syrian air defenses intercepted the missiles and shot down some of them, it said. At least five people were injured.