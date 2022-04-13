Gaza's terror factions to mull response to Israel's 'offensive measures'

The Palestinian terror factions in the Gaza Strip met on Wednesday to determine the "rules of engagement with Israel" in the wake of recent, near-daily raids in the West Bank following a series of terror attacks on Israeli soil.

The Lebanese TV channel - Al Mayadeen, reported the discussions would revolve around the levels of response from the Gaza Strip against what has been called "Israel's offensive measures".

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces in Nablus on Wednesday ( Photo: EPA )

The leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, invited the factions to a discussion following the security escalation in the West Bank and due to calls of right-wing Israeli activists to offer an animal sacrifice on the Temple Mount, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during Passover.

The Strip has been quiet thus far, since the recent wave of terror began and the increased violent confrontations between the IDF and local militants, especially in the Jenin area.

Hamas officials have in their rhetoric, have warned Israel of their possible response and have bolstered their West Bank brethren, in order to incite Palestinians, there and in Jerusalem.

Israeli officials believe Hamas will not instigate violence in Gaza.

But the meeting on Wednesday, could be a turning point and the Islamist factions may be forced to add the strip to the fight against Israel if the conflicts in the West Bank increase.

Hamas has habitually invoked the dangers to the Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem during Jewish holidays that include visits to Temple Mount.

Muslim worshipers enter the Old City of Jerusalem on their way to the al Aqsa mosque for Ramadan prayers last Friday ( Photo: Gil Yohanan )

The Islamic Jihad faction, whose members are behind many of the violent clashes in the northern West Bank and especially in the Jenin refugee camp, may force rocket fire from Gaza.

Hamas, the Israeli officials say, is interested in keeping Gaza out of the current violence because of the easing of restrictions by Israel that has substantially improved the lives of residents there. Israel allows some 20,000 Gazans to enter Israel for work.

Palestinians entering Israel from Gaza to work

Hamas is also in the process of rebuilding its military strength in the wake of last year's war, and has yet to accomplish it, therefore the Gaza rulers prefer not to begin another round of fighting, unless they are left with no alternative.

In the meantime, Egypt has stepped in, attempting to maintain calm and prevent the violence from spreading from the West Bank to Gaza.

Israeli troops continued their operations in the West Bank on Wednesday, to locate and apprehend Palestinians suspected of involvement in terrorism.

Forces also clashed with local rioters in Nablus, outside a Jewish shrine as settlers, protected by troops began renovations after it was vandalized a number of days previously.

Israeli forces in Nablus on Wednesday ( Photo: AFP )

One man was killed in the clashes and at least 17 others were injured when Palestinian gunmen and Israeli troops exchanged fire.



























