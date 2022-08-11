At least2 die when Jerusalem bus slams into pedestrians

At least three people were killed, including a 3-year old child on Thursday, when a public bus slammed into a group of people waiting at a station in Jerusalem, MDA emergency services said.

The bus driver lost control of his vehicle and it collided with the bus station outside a shopping mall, killing two and wounding tow others, one critically.

By passers attempted to provide initial assistance to the wounded as the chaotic scene unfolded.

Police and medical teams said they were searching the area for additional victims of the crash who may be trapped under the wheels of the bus.

Scene of deadly bus crash in Jerusalem on Thursday

Heavy equipment was being brought to the scene to lift the vehicle from the road.

This was the second accident involving a public bus in Jerusalem this week after another driver lost control of his vehicle and killed a pedestrian in his 70's.





Bus company spokesperson said the crash will be investigated and the union of bus drivers said their members were overworked due to understaffing.

"Our drivers are on the verge of collapse after most work long hours every day," the union said. "Buses have become ticking time bombs. It is time for the Transportation Ministry officials to take this shortage seriously to save the lives of drivers and passengers," the union said.

Earlier in a separate incident, a seven-year old girl and her aunt were killed when their car collided with a truck near Netanya.












