Footage shows chaos in Milan, Rome as pro-Palestinian protests sweep Italy

Mass riots broke out in Milan on Monday, as part of nationwide protests against Israel , with pro-Palestinian demonstrators causing widespread damage at the city’s central train station and clashing with police. Videos from the scene show protesters throwing stones and objects, shattering glass doors.

In Rome, demonstrators blocked the main highway, a move echoed in Bologna, while a 24-hour general strike declared by Italian labor unions halted public transport in numerous cities.

Pro-Palestinian rioters in Milan ( Video: Social media )

Pro-Palestinian protesters in Rome ( Video: Tom Hefer )

The strike, accompanied by demonstrations in 75 locations, reflects solidarity with Palestinians, with further clashes reported at Turin University and workers at Genoa’s port blocking access to docking areas in protest of “Israel’s attack on Gaza.”

Tens of thousands gathered in Rome’s central square at midday, marching near the main station and Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, where Pope Francis is buried. Chanting for an end to “genocide in Gaza,” they sharply criticized their government and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni , clarifying the protests target Israel’s government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , not Israelis.

Lorenzo, a protester, told Ynet, “Blocking trains, shutting Genoa’s port—it’s about saying we can’t go on. This is more than just protesting; it’s a message. When an army commits genocide, there’s little left to say. We must end the genocide and isolate Israel like South Africa was.”

Lorenzo added, “If history has a right side, Italy’s government, like the U.S., will always be on the wrong one. I doubt Meloni will act.” He noted Italian media claims many Israelis oppose Netanyahu and Gaza’s “genocide,” citing brave students who burned draft notices.

14 View gallery Pro-Palestinian protests in Italy ( Photo: PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP )

Valeria, another participant, stressed the protest isn’t against Israel’s right to exist, while Lorenzo urged, “We need to end the genocide. It won’t be easy until Netanyahu’s gone. Israel must rethink—this can’t continue. Changing the government won’t fix it alone.”

Federico warned of consequences for Israelis, saying, “The worst outcome is for them. When you’re seen as evil, no one talks to you because you breed malice. You don’t need to kill or conquer—just live, and if it’s bad, migrate.” Another protester emphasized humanitarian motives, “We’re here because Israel isn’t letting aid or medicine in.”

Marta, also present, shared, “I have Israeli friends who oppose Netanyahu. I’m not antisemitic; I love Israel and I’m sad. I visited Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in 2012, but I can’t return to the ‘Gaza Riviera’ now. It’s like our Berlusconi era. Thousands in the streets might just be symbolic, but we’re not antisemitic—we love Israelis but must protect Palestinians too.”

Marta added, “These are kids! It’s genocide! I won’t say Holocaust or that Israelis deserve what happened in World War II, nor Palestinians. I’m deeply sad and hope for a miracle. By October 7, 2025, I think Gaza and the West Bank will be gone, so anything done after today will be too late.”

Addressing Israelis, she said, “I’m glad if you’re against your government. You must stand against it most. Sadly, Italy’s government is the second worldwide now accused of enabling genocide with Netanyahu—not Israel.