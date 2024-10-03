Satellite images reveal damage to Israel’s key Air Force base after Iranian strike

Satellite images published released by the international news agency Associated Press (AP) on Thursday revealed the damage caused by Iran's ballistic missile attack on the IDF’s Nevatim air base near Be'er Sheva.
The images, taken on Wednesday, show a large hole in the roof of a hangar near the base’s main runway. Debris from the roof is also scattered around the structure. AP noted the IDF has not clarified what caused the damage seen in the images.
In addition to the satellite photos, a CNN analysis claimed that missiles launched from Iran struck the Mossad headquarters or near it, as well as Nevatim and the Tel Nof air bases.
The IDF confirmed damages were caused to buildings at the bases but stressed that there were no casualties and no aircraft were hit. The attack didn’t affect the Israeli Air Force's operational integrity, as missions could be launched immediately after the assault.
A dramatic video recorded on the night of the attack in the Negev Desert — near Nevatim base, which according to foreign reports was targeted by Iran alongside other Air Force bases —showed multiple missile strikes in quick succession. Nevatim, the largest and most critical Air Force base in Israel, was also one of the primary targets of Iran's previous attack in April.
The base, located east of Be'er Sheva, hosts three F-35 fighter jet squadrons, as well as transport squadrons operating Super Hercules and Hercules aircraft. It is also home to the Wing of Zion, Israel’s state aircraft.
