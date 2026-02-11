Suspected terror attack at London school: 13-year-old shouted 'Allahu Akbar' before stabbing

A stabbing attack at a London school may have been an Islamist terror attack, according to British police, who continued their investigation Wednesday, a day after the incident in which a 13-year-old boy allegedly stabbed two other boys, aged 13 and 12, leaving both in serious condition.

Authorities said Tuesday that the counterterrorism unit would lead the investigation, though they stopped short of officially declaring it a terrorist attack. On Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported that, according to witnesses at the school, the attacker — who fled and was arrested after a manhunt — shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he stabbed his victims.

3 View gallery Scene of suspected stabbing attack at London school ( Photo: Toby Shepheard/Reuters )

The attack occurred at around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday at Kingsbury High School in the Brent borough of northwest London, which serves students aged 11 to 18. According to the Daily Mail, the assault took place just before the lunch break inside a classroom. The 13-year-old suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his first victim, also 13, in the neck and back while shouting “Allahu Akbar.” Seconds later, amid panic and screams from other students, he stabbed a second victim, aged 12.

The young attacker fled the school, reportedly jumping over a fence, but officers called to the scene located him about an hour later hiding nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and the knife used in the attack was recovered. The Daily Mail, citing sources familiar with the investigation, reported that the suspect is not a student at the school — raising questions about how he was able to enter the premises with a knife.

Frightened students were reportedly required to remain at the school for several hours while police conducted interviews, and many were seen leaving in tears accompanied by their parents.

3 View gallery Suspected stabbing attack at occurred at this London school, ( Photo: Toby Shepheard/Reuters )

The father of one student told the Daily Mail that his son witnessed the attacker stab one of the boys in the neck. “The two boys were on the floor and the other kids thought they were just pretending (to be injured). But they didn’t get up. It was awful.” A young woman said her sister, who attends the school, was in a nearby classroom during the attack. “They heard screaming and crying,” she said. A local resident added: “I walked past the school and heard one child say, ‘Mum, mum, it was in his neck.’”

Authorities have not formally declared the incident a terrorist attack, stating that the motive remains under investigation. However, they announced Tuesday that, due to the circumstances, the counterterrorism unit would take charge of the inquiry. Senior police officer Luke Williams said investigators were “keeping an open mind” regarding the motive.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was sending her prayers to the injured and their families and thanked officers for arresting the suspect “swiftly.” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that his "thoughts are with the families, friends and the wider Brent community following this shocking stabbing. Such horrific violence has absolutely no place in our city.”

3 View gallery Police vehicles gatgher at site of school stabbing in London ( Photo: Toby Shepheard/Reuters )

Britain has grappled for years with widespread knife violence. In 2023, Khan pledged to install metal detectors at school entrances as part of efforts to combat the problem. However, the government said Wednesday there are currently no plans to introduce such measures in schools.