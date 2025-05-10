Trump drops normalization demand for Saudi nuclear deal, counts on Kushner connection

As President Donald Trump prepares for his upcoming visit to the Middle East, reports have shed light on Jared Kushner's ongoing behind-the-scenes involvement in critical diplomatic efforts. Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a key figure in his first term, is informally advising the administration on negotiations with Arab leaders, focusing on advancing normalization agreements between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

2 View gallery Jared Kushner ( Photo: Reuters )

Kushner, who was instrumental in brokering the Abraham Accords during Trump’s first term, has maintained strong ties with regional leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Although he is not expected to join Trump on this trip, sources have confirmed that he has played a significant role in shaping the administration’s approach to sensitive talks with Saudi officials. These discussions aim to explore steps toward normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, though a formal agreement is not anticipated during the visit.

Trump’s primary objective for the trip is to secure economic agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, urging these nations to expand their investments in the United States. However, insiders reveal that the administration has set its sights on a more ambitious goal: expanding the Abraham Accords. These agreements, initially signed in 2020, normalized relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

A senior official noted that while a deal with Saudi Arabia may not be imminent, face-to-face meetings between Trump and Saudi leaders are seen as crucial stepping stones. “We fully expect other nations to sign agreements before Riyadh,” the official said, highlighting ongoing talks with multiple countries.

Challenges to normalization with Saudi Arabia

Despite the administration’s optimism, significant obstacles remain. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has consistently stated that Saudi Arabia will not normalize ties with Israel without clear progress toward Palestinian statehood and a resolution to the conflict in Gaza—conditions that remain distant. Public opinion in Saudi Arabia heavily supports the Palestinian cause, making normalization politically sensitive.

2 View gallery Trump alongside MBS ( Photo: Reuters )

Recent geopolitical developments have further complicated the situation. The Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the ongoing war in Gaza have reignited tensions between Israel and neighboring Arab states. These events have strained relations and made it difficult for Saudi Arabia to take any steps toward normalization without addressing Palestinian demands.

Kushner’s involvement has drawn both praise and scrutiny. Supporters credit him with fostering historic breakthroughs in Middle East diplomacy, particularly through the Abraham Accords. However, critics have raised concerns over his business interests in the region. After leaving the White House, Kushner founded Affinity Partners, an investment firm that received significant financial backing from Gulf state funds, which some view as a conflict of interest.

<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>

Kushner’s close relationship with Mohammed bin Salman remains a key factor in his continued influence. The two developed a strong personal connection during Trump’s first term, frequently communicating over WhatsApp. Sources close to Kushner claim he continues to advise Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, providing strategic guidance for navigating discussions with Arab leaders.

U.S. concessions on Saudi Nuclear program

In a significant policy shift, Reuters reported that Trump’s administration has dropped its previous demand for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel as a condition for supporting Riyadh’s civilian nuclear program. This concession marks a departure from the approach taken by the Biden administration, which tied normalization with Israel to broader agreements, including a U.S.-Saudi security pact and progress on Palestinian statehood. Despite this shift, concerns remain over the potential dual-use of Saudi nuclear technology for weapons development.

Steve Witkoff on Israeli Independence Day ( Video: Shmulik Almani )

Trump’s visit to the Middle East will include a large delegation of senior officials, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. While Kushner will not officially join the trip, his behind-the-scenes role underscores his continued influence over U.S. policy in the region. According to sources, Kushner has helped guide Witkoff and other officials on how to approach discussions with Saudi leaders, leveraging his deep understanding of the region’s dynamics.

As Trump works to bridge gaps with Saudi Arabia and expand the Abraham Accords, the world watches closely. Whether these diplomatic efforts will yield tangible results remains uncertain, but the stakes are high for U.S.-Arab relations and the broader Middle East.