Republicans for settlements: New GOP lawmakers ready to make West Bank official part of Israel

West Bank settlers are preparing for President-elect Donald Trump's entry into the White House. While the heads of the settlements gathered to formulate an action plan for the president-elect's new term in office, the head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, left for a visit to the United States that included meetings with senior Republicans and members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. The meetings were, of course, mainly concerned with the hope of applying Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank, also known as Judea and Samaria.

Republican House of Representatives lawmaker Claudia Tenney of New York is an ally of Dagan. "I am a partner in the legal initiative that will guarantee the rights of Samaria and Judea and make sure that they will be recognized and not called 'the West Bank' when talking about products and other things produced in this area. I am a strong supporter of Israel. We are very excited to cooperate with you, and we will be happy to return to Samaria in the future," she said.

Republican lawmakers express support for Israel and sovereignty over the West Bank with Yossi Dagan ( Video: Shomron Regional Council )

Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska did not address the issue directly, but expressed his support for Israel.

"After the terrible attack on October 7 and what Israel had to do to defend itself, I look forward to defending your sovereignty and your security in this new administration you will find an administration that's got friendship for Israel as opposed to what happened in the past administration."

According to Maryland Rep. Andy Harris: "When all is said and done, the two-state solution just doesn't work. It's got to be a one-state solution, with obviously Judea and Samaria in part of the State of Israel. That's the way it has to be. This is the only solution that will ensure sustainable peace."

Dagan also met with the chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy, U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, and Rep. Nick LaLota of New York, who said that it is important to maintain the "excellent relations" between the two countries. "The relationship between the U.S. and Israel, with an emphasis on stopping the harassment and obsessive persecution against the Jewish settlement in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria," said Dagan.

1 View gallery Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan meets with Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska in Washington ( Photo: Shomron Regional Council )

"We presented to the members of Congress with our request and demand that the U.S. government either support or not oppose and thwart sovereignty over the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria. We have partners here who have promised to be involved in this matter," Dagan said. "Even if the U.S. administration cannot say that it is in favor of it, and even has to say that it is opposed, it will not fight the way the Biden administration would have fought."

He also called on the prime minister and government ministers to act. "The ball is in your court. You can apply sovereignty immediately upon the entry of the Trump administration," he said.

