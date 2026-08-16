Yoseph Haddad launches ‘Brave Israel’ party ahead of election

Yoseph Haddad is behind a recently submitted request to register a new political party called “Brave Israel,” ynet has learned. Haddad’s name does not appear in the party documents, but sources familiar with the process said the list is being formed on his behalf.

Ahead of the October election, Haddad has been examining several possible routes into politics. His name was recently mentioned in reports as a possible candidate for a reserved slot on the Likud list.

Ofer Winter and Yoseph Haddad ( Photo: Yariv Katz, Ido Erez )

According to the sources, Haddad is also holding talks about possible cooperation with Brig. Gen. (res.) Ofer Winter, who is himself working to establish a political platform.

With candidate lists for the 26th Knesset due to close in three weeks, those still weighing their options will soon have to make a decision. Winter has so far maintained ambiguity, though assessments suggest he will announce his decision by the end of August.

The objectives registered by the “Brave Israel” party repeatedly stress the need to “understand the Middle Eastern mentality,” while also emphasizing public diplomacy as a strategic front, themes Haddad has promoted intensively in recent years.

One of the party’s stated goals reads: “An international strategic public diplomacy front: establishing a permanent, proactive, offensive and unapologetic national public diplomacy apparatus that forms an integral part of the State of Israel’s national security doctrine. The party will work to lead the battle for international public opinion, present the justice of our cause and expose the lies of our enemies across all arenas and platforms worldwide.”

Winter’s office responded simply: “Patience.”

Haddad’s representatives said he “has not hidden the fact that he is considering entering political life and has been dealing with the idea recently, holding talks and meetings with various figures and examining his next steps.”

“Haddad has returned from a public diplomacy tour in the United States and will continue working for the State of Israel in every way possible,” the statement added.

Haddad, 41, comes from an Arab Christian family in Nazareth. He enlisted in the IDF, served in the Golani Brigade and lost part of his leg in combat during the Second Lebanon War.