UK Supreme Court rules F-35 parts sale to Israel is legal

The U.K. Supreme Court earlier this week ruled that the British government’s decision to allow the export of F-35 fighter jet components to Israel was legal.

The judges ruled that blocking the export was the prerogative of the executive, which had warned against undermining U.S. trust in Britain. The court effectively dismissed a legal challenge brought by the anti-Israel group Al-Haq.

The direct export to Israel of UK-made F-35 components remains suspended. France, Spain, the Netherlands, and the UK have all imposed partial or full arms embargoes on Israel during the course of the Gaza war.