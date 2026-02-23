New York restricts travel to emergencies as major winter storm nears: 'The worst is still ahead'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Sunday ordered a travel ban except for emergencies as the city prepared for a powerful snowstorm expected to hit the northeastern United States.
Tens of millions of Americans are in areas forecast to be affected by the storm, from Washington, DC, to the state of Maine. Some areas are expected to receive up to 60 centimeters, about 2 feet, of snow.
The National Weather Service warned that travel during the storm, which is expected to reach the East Coast within the next 24 hours, will be "extremely dangerous." According to the weather service, nearly 54 million Americans are in the storm’s path. Forecasters said rain will fall in some areas at the outset before temperatures drop and snow begins. The storm is expected to peak Sunday night, with snowfall rates of up to 5 centimeters, about 2 inches, per hour in some locations. It is forecast to weaken by midday Monday.
Forecasters warned of possible power outages due to heavy snow and strong winds. States of emergency were declared in New Jersey, Delaware, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well as in parts of New York state. The declarations are intended to quickly allocate funding and resources to cope with the severe weather. So far, about 3,500 domestic and international flights have been canceled.
Mamdani said that in New York City, home to more than 8 million residents, streets, highways and bridges will close starting at 9 p.m. Sunday local time, midnight in Israel, and remain closed until noon Monday.
"New York City has not faced a storm of this scale in the last decade," Mamdani said in explaining the emergency measures. "We are asking New Yorkers to avoid all non-essential travel." He added that the ban will not apply to essential workers or residents who must travel because of emergencies.
The snowstorm is set to reach the East Coast just weeks after the region recovered from a deadly storm in which more than 100 people died across several states.
"The worst is still ahead," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said ahead of the storm’s arrival. "Get everything you need now — groceries, prescriptions, pet food. Then stay home. Watch the Winter Olympics, read a book, catch up on the news and call your relatives, especially your mothers," she advised.