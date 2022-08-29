Military commander says West Bank raids reduce stone throwing incidents

The IDF said on Monday that its forces were actively pursuing stone throwers during West Bank raids.

The Colonel Tomer Sayag who commands an infantry unit currently deployed to the southern West Bank area said most stone attacks are directed at troops and the perpetrators are arrested often during overnight operations.

2 View gallery IDF soldiers arrest stoning suspect in the West Bank ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

A fortnight ago, troops which included special forces, entered a village at 2 am and by 3 am had arrested 21 people believed to be behind the organization of most stone throwing attacks in the area.

"The average age of suspects was between 24 and 27 and only one underage suspect was detained," Sayag said.

2 View gallery IDF soldiers operating in the West Bank ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"Such a raid causes shock in the village," he said. "Most are not affiliated with any of the terror organizations. They are young people looking for conflict, often not out of ideology. They organize over Telegram and set out to cause chaos," he said.

The military commander said the raids, conducted with the Shin Bet Security Agency, are in order to arrest organizers of violent events.

"We've come down in the number of stone-throwing incidents, from dozens every night, a few weeks ago, to under 10 now," he said.

"Our goal is to settle the score with those attacking our troops with stones," he said. "We cannot allow these young people to believe that they would be able to avoid arrest," he said.




















