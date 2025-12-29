Six Islamic State terrorists, 3 police officers killed in clash in northwest Turkey, official says

Islamic State terrorists clashed with police in northwest Turkey on Monday, leaving three police officers and six terrorists dead, Turkey's interior minister said. At least eight other police officers and a night guard were wounded.

The shooting occurred in Elmali district in Yalova province, south of Istanbul, as police stormed a house where the terrorists were hiding.

1 View gallery Turkish gendarmerie special forces team leaves the site where Turkish security forces launched an operation on a house believed to contain suspected Islamic State terrorists, and where, according to state media, seven officers were wounded in a clash, in Yalova province, Turkey, December 29, 2025 ( Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas )

Special forces from neighboring Bursa province were dispatched to reinforce the operation.

As the confrontation spread into the streets, five schools in the area were closed for the day, private news channel NTV reported. Authorities also cut off natural gas and electricity supplies as a precaution while civilians and vehicles were barred from entering the neighborhood.

Last week, police launched scores of simultaneous raids, detaining 115 terrorists of the extremist groupwho were allegedly planning attacks targeting Christmas and New Year's celebrations. Officials said the group had called for action, particularly against non-Muslims, during the celebrations.