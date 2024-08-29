Kamala Harris, Tim Walz to give first interview on CNN following nomination

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will participate in their first joint interview with CNN's Dana Bash on Thursday at 9 pm EDT. The interview is part of a bus tour in swing states and aims to extend Harris' post-convention momentum.

Thursday's interview could be a platform for Harris to signal differences with Biden. She aims to differentiate herself from Biden, and flesh out policies. Republicans have criticized Harris for lack of access as she became the Democratic presidential nominee.

1 View gallery Tim Walz and Kamala Harris ( Photo: Jim WATSON and Chris Kleponis / AFP )

Harris has been focusing on leveraging social, paid, and earned media, including interviews with social media creators, to reach younger voters and create viral moments.

The Trump campaign believes that Harris and Walz scheduled the interview on a Thursday night before Labor Day weekend in an attempt to evade attention. Bash is expected to press Harris on her stance changes and policies.

Harris became the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden exited the race in July. If elected, Harris would be the first woman to become the US president. Trump is eyeing a return to the White House and has chosen JD Vance, a venture capitalist and bestselling author of 'Hillbilly Elegy,' as his running mate.

Trump has agreed to a September debate with Kamala Harris on ABC.

