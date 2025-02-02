Hamas prisoners deported in hostage deal remain stranded in Cairo hotel

Seventy Hamas terrorists released from Israeli prisons and deported to Egypt as part of the hostage deal remain confined to a hotel in Cairo, as the countries expected to take them in have yet to formally approve their entry.

"Not a single Arab country has agreed to accept even one deported Palestinian prisoner," a Palestinian Prisoners' Authority official told Ynet. He added that Turkey has agreed to take in the Jerusalemite deportees but will first review their backgrounds.

According to the official, all released prisoners are housed in a hotel and are not allowed to leave. He described their situation as moving "from an Israeli prison to an Egyptian prison," noting that Hamas leadership has so far remained silent and has not publicly pressured nations like Qatar and Turkey to expedite their acceptance. The official also claimed that the former prisoners spent an extended period wearing Israeli prison uniforms and slippers, adding, "The Egyptians are not treating them warmly."

Meanwhile, 23 additional prisoners who were set to be deported abroad remain stranded in Gaza. Besides Egypt, other countries mentioned as potential hosts for the deported prisoners include Algeria, Turkey, Tunisia and Qatar. In a joint statement, Qatar’s prime minister and Turkey’s foreign minister said they are willing to accept some of the released prisoners but did not specify a number.

Separately, Palestinian sources reported two airstrikes in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, one in the morning and another in the afternoon. The second strike reportedly killed three people and wounded others.

The strikes targeted vehicles traveling along the Al-Rashid coastal road, designated for pedestrian movement northward. Under the current agreement, Palestinians wishing to drive north must do so via Salah al-Din Road, where vehicles are subject to inspection.