Netanyahu urges new limits on prisoner release: 'Hostage deals will fuel kidnappings'

Netanyahu called to codify the Shamgar Committee’s 2012 recommendations, written by a panel headed by former Supreme Court President Meir Shamgar to guide hostage-deal negotiations, and said existing laws already blocked several wartime releases

Amir Ettinger|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the cabinet on Thursday that the prisoner releases carried out as part of three wartime hostage deals will likely “incentivize future kidnappings.”
He raised the possibility of adopting the Shamgar Committee’s recommendations into law and referenced the past “Lapid Law” proposal, which sought to set legal limits on releasing Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages.
Palestinians celebrate the release of terrorists in Ramallah
(צילום: רויטרס)
Israel has released large numbers of prisoners in three separate deals since the war began. During the most recent cabinet meeting, Netanyahu reviewed the findings of the Shamgar Committee, a public panel led by former Supreme Court President Meir Shamgar that drafted principles for negotiating the release of hostages and captured soldiers. Its 2012 recommendations remain classified.
Netanyahu said the recommendations were submitted to the cabinet prior to Oct. 7, 2023, but no operational decisions were made before the war. He also argued during the discussion that “the war was extended by two years because of the hostage issue.”
1 View gallery
yk14591025yk14591025
Prison release
(Photo: Israel Prison Service)
The debate arose during a broader discussion on measures to reduce incentives for kidnappings, including the proposed death penalty law for terrorists. The conversation was cut short due to time constraints related to a scheduled discussion on Gaza.
Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs supported the idea of enshrining principles in law, saying legislation “can help and can certainly lock in parameters” for future deals. He cited the Elkin-Struk law, passed after the 2014 kidnapping of the three teenagers, which prohibits releasing certain prisoners convicted of murder under aggravated circumstances.
Fuchs said that because of that law, eight prisoners who were initially listed for release in wartime hostage deals were ultimately not freed.
One of them was Ra’ad Khalil, who murdered Aaron Ysayev, 32, and Reuven Avraham, 51, in a 2015 stabbing attack at the Panorama building in Tel Aviv. A court ruled that Khalil committed the murders under aggravated circumstances. He was included on the initial list of 737 prisoners approved for release ahead of the second hostage deal in February, but was removed after an advocacy group flagged his case and security officials confirmed that the law prohibited his release.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""