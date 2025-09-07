Israel appoints ex-police counterterror chief as government liaison to Palestinians

Halevy has held a series of senior positions in the Israel Police, including commander of the Yamam counterterrorism unit, commander of Lahav 433, commander of the Border Police and commander of the Southern and Jerusalem districts

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT)
IDF
Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir have made the unusual move of appointing retired police commissioner Yoram Halevy as the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, a key role overseeing civilian and security affairs in the West Bank.
Katz said he interviewed several candidates for the position and after careful consideration decided on Halevy.
1 View gallery
יורם הלוייורם הלוי
Yoram Halevy
(Photo: Yoav Dudkevich)
Halevy has held a series of senior positions in the Israel Police, including commander of the Yamam counterterrorism unit, commander of Lahav 433, commander of the Border Police and commander of the Southern and Jerusalem districts. Katz said these roles prepare him well for the challenges of his new position.
Halevy will be granted the rank of major general and will join the IDF General Staff. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in education.
Halevy’s son, Lt. Yitav Lev Halevy, served as a combat officer in the Yamam unit and was killed during the war in Gaza.
Katz said, “Yoram Halevy brings extensive experience from his many distinguished roles in the Israel Police, including as commander of the Jerusalem district. He is deeply familiar with the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the Palestinian issue, and I am confident he will fulfill the role to the highest standard.”
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""