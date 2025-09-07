Israel appoints ex-police counterterror chief as government liaison to Palestinians

Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir have made the unusual move of appointing retired police commissioner Yoram Halevy as the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, a key role overseeing civilian and security affairs in the West Bank.

Katz said he interviewed several candidates for the position and after careful consideration decided on Halevy.

1 View gallery Yoram Halevy ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevich )

Halevy has held a series of senior positions in the Israel Police, including commander of the Yamam counterterrorism unit, commander of Lahav 433, commander of the Border Police and commander of the Southern and Jerusalem districts. Katz said these roles prepare him well for the challenges of his new position.

Halevy will be granted the rank of major general and will join the IDF General Staff. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in education.

Halevy’s son, Lt. Yitav Lev Halevy, served as a combat officer in the Yamam unit and was killed during the war in Gaza.