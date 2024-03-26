Colombia's president says will sever relations with Israel if it ignores Security Council

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday that if Israel does not comply with the United Nations Security Council resolution, which includes a "demand" for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza Strip for two weeks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and calls for the "immediate and unconditional release" of the hostages, then his country "will sever relations" with Israel.

Israel decided shortly after the Hamas massacre on October 7 to to stop defense exports to Colombia. At the time, Petro responded to the decision by saying that "if we have to suspend relations with Israel - we will suspend them. We do not support genocide."

Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to Petro's threat, saying that "the Colombian president's support for the Hamas killers who committed horrific massacres and sexual crimes against babies, women and the elderly is a disgrace to the Colombian people. Israel will continue to protect its citizens and will not submit to any pressures and threats."

