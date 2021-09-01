Israeli schools go back to class under specter of COVID

Over 2.4 students went back to school Wednesday as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage on in Israel.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Education Ministry Director General Yigal Slovik said that about 250,000 students were in quarantine and could not take part.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

"We must get used to living this way this year. the numbers will only go up but most students will continue to learn in person next to their friends, with teachers. 90% of students are in school," he said.

3 צפייה בגלריה President Isaac Herzog joins a first grade class at a Modiin school on the first day of the school year ( Photo: Roi Rubinstein )

Grades 1-4 and kindergartens will study in person as usual. If a student is found positive for COVID - the students in the infected child’s class will switch to remote studies until the end of the isolation period due to the ineligibility of those under the age 12 to receive the vaccine against the pathogen.

Grades 5-7 will switch to a learning program that facilitates "reduced contact" between students. It includes studying in open spaces, distance learning and in-person studies in small groups. If someone is found positive for COVID, the students in the infected individual's class will move to remote studies until the isolation period ends.

Grades 8-12 will study in person as usual. If a student is found positive for COVID, the students in the infected child’s class will move to remote studies until the end of the isolation period. In "red" communities with high coronavirus infection rate, however, children in grades 8-12 will be forced to study remotely unless at least 70% of the students are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID.

Students in grades 8-12 who have been fully inoculated and therefore possess a Green Pass will be exempt from isolation in case of exposure to a verified patient.

3 צפייה בגלריה Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his son David ( Photo: GPO )

On the first day of school , in order to reduce the risk of infection, parents are asked to submit a statement stating that their child has been tested and found negative for COVID.

Students up to the age of 12 will need to present a parental statement that states that their child had undergone an antigen test that returned negative.

According to the Compulsory Education Act, students who did not undergo COVID testing will still be able to attend school.

As per the Education Ministry’s decision, students aged 12 and up who have parental approval can get inoculated against COVID during school hours.

3 צפייה בגלריה First day of school in Modiin ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

Students who received only the first jab of the vaccine will be considered “immunized” by schools until September 30, after which two jabs will be needed to be considered fully vaccinated.

Teaching staff , meanwhile, will need to have to present a Green Pass in order to teach in person. Staff members who did not get inoculated will have to present a negative COVID test once every two weeks.

Unvaccinated teachers who are not willing to get tested for COVID will be prohibited from entering kindergartens and schools.

In order to reduce the chance of an outbreak in schools, students and staffers will have to adhere to the COVID restrictions, which include wearing a mask in class in all grades, social distancing, keeping the classroom well ventilated, maintaining hygiene and studying in open spaces.