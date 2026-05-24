IDF frustration grows over emerging Iran deal: 'Buying temporary quiet for long-term nuclear threat'

Senior IDF officials are expressing deep frustration over the emerging agreement between the Trump administration and Iran , describing the framework published so far as “a bad agreement for Israel.”

According to senior military officials, the deal does not provide a sufficient answer to Iran’s nuclear program , which Israel views as its central strategic threat. They are also concerned that it fails to address Iran’s ballistic missile project, which Tehran could accelerate quickly.

2 View gallery Mojtaba Khamenei, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AFP - SOURCE: UGC, REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak/Stringer, Oliver CONTRERAS/AFP )

The IDF is also especially worried about a possible ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon involving Hezbollah.

“The agreement must not include Lebanon,” a senior defense official said.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited Northern Command on Sunday and approved fire plans for the continuation of fighting against Hezbollah, including deep inside Lebanon. However, according to defense officials, those plans have not been approved at this stage by the political echelon, in part because of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to advance the diplomatic move with Iran.

“The IDF continues to monitor regional developments, is prepared to immediately return to high-intensity fighting and to further weaken the Iranian terror regime and its capabilities,” Zamir said. “We will maintain readiness and operational flexibility for as long as required.”

During the visit, Zamir said the IDF continues to operate against Hezbollah across all dimensions.

“We are determined to deepen the damage to Hezbollah across all of its systems,” he said. “The damage to the terrorist organization is systematic and consistent. We will not let up.”

2 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ( Photo: Efi Shrir )

Zamir later visited the headquarters of the 401st Brigade, met with the acting brigade commander and spoke with commanders and troops. He also addressed the serious wounding last week of the brigade commander, Col. Meir Biderman, in southern Lebanon, and praised the combat spirit of the brigade’s commanders.

Israeli officials say Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were the driving forces behind the scenes in advancing the understandings with Tehran, pressing the president to “close the event” and bring about rapid regional stabilization, even at the cost of Israel’s security.

Defense officials are especially concerned that the agreement could leave Iran as a “nuclear threshold state,” meaning a country that retains the knowledge, infrastructure and enriched material needed to break out toward a nuclear weapon in a short period of time.

The IDF believes that halting the fighting without fully dismantling Iran’s enrichment facilities and removing enriched uranium from Iranian territory could allow Tehran to rebuild its capabilities under an American diplomatic umbrella.

“Iran must not emerge strengthened,” a senior IDF official said. “They must not be allowed to come out stronger.”

US President Donald Trump ( Video: TheWhiteHouse )

There is also disappointment at IDF headquarters that the emerging agreement does not deeply address Iran’s ballistic missile program or its network of proxies across the region.

Defense officials warn that renewed money flows to Tehran as a result of sanctions relief could help rebuild Hezbollah, the Shiite militias in Iraq and the Houthis.

A senior defense official said Israel fears the deal could amount to “buying temporary quiet at the price of a long-term threat.”

According to the official, the IDF believes the operational achievements recorded against Iran and Hezbollah in recent months have created a rare strategic opportunity that should not be wasted.

Concerns are also focused on clauses connected to a ceasefire in Lebanon. According to Israeli assessments, the emerging understandings between Washington and Tehran include an effort to stabilize the northern front, and the IDF fears this could restrict its freedom of action against Hezbollah in the future.

“The IDF achieved insane military gains in this war,” senior defense officials said. “Iran is in a difficult position, both militarily and economically, and it must not be allowed to emerge strengthened.”

At the same time, Israeli officials stress that close coordination with the Americans has been maintained throughout the recent period.