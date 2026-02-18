A Warm Home for Every Soldier hosts dinner for lone soldiers, honors donor Brandon Korff

Over the past month, A Warm Home for Every Soldier has carried out a series of initiatives in cooperation with various units of the Israel Defense Forces, dedicated to supporting lone soldiers, combat troops, and soldiers serving around the clock to protect the State of Israel and its citizens.
The activities, held both in the field and on the home front, were designed to provide moments of rest and relief and to send a clear message to the soldiers: they are not alone, they are seen, and they are supported.
As part of these efforts, the organization, together with IDF combat soldiers, presented a special Certificate of Appreciation to Brandon Korff, one of the most modest yet impactful donors supporting IDF soldiers and lone soldiers in recent years.
Korff has adopted several combat units, including both active duty and reserve forces, and maintains close and ongoing involvement with them. Soldiers participated in BBQ gatherings, live performances, and morale-boosting events, gaining a sense that someone is thinking of them even when they are far from home, family, and routine.
In addition, a particularly emotional and festive Shabbat dinner was hosted for lone soldiers at a luxury hotel in the center of Tel Aviv, an experience many described as their first of its kind since the fighting began.
Shifra Shahar, CEO of A Warm Home for Every Soldier, said: “Lone soldiers leave their homes, their families, and everything familiar to them, and come to Israel to fight for the homeland of the Jewish people and for our future. They give everything they have, and sometimes what they need most is simply a hug.
Hearing them say that after months of intense combat, this was the first time they had gone out for a pampering Shabbat dinner at a luxury hotel, and that they felt treated like stars, is incredibly moving. Above all, they felt warmth, belonging, and the clear knowledge that they are not alone.”
Shahar also highlighted Korff’s contribution: “Brandon acts with humility, quietly and without fanfare, but with extraordinary impact. The soldiers love him, appreciate him deeply, and truly feel the genuine embrace he gives them. That kind of support is priceless.”
A Warm Home for Every Soldier continues its mission to stand by lone soldiers and IDF fighters out of commitment and responsibility, ensuring that those who defend the country day and night receive support, care, and appreciation.