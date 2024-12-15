Cabinet convenes to discussions West Bank, hostage deal

The Security Cabinet is set to convey on Sunday at the IDF Central Command to discuss the recent surge in terror incidents in the West Bank, and the potential hostage deal to release 100 hostages who have been held in Gaza by Hamas for 436 days.
According to reports, the deal is expected to proceed in stages, beginning under the Biden administration and continuing under a potential future Trump administration. The initial phase would be humanitarian, involving the release of hostages in exchange for a seven-week ceasefire.
A senior source noted that the talks currently focus on a humanitarian exchange of an unspecified number of hostages, including women, children, and elderly individuals, with both sides reserving the option to resume hostilities afterward.
Over the past week, Palestinian security forces have intensified operations against terror groups in refugee camps across the West Bank. On Saturday, exchanges of gunfire erupted in Tulkarm between armed groups and Palestinian forces. Meanwhile, both Tulkarm and Jenin saw protests supporting terror organizations, accompanied by tire burnings and demonstrations against the Palestinian Authority's security actions.
Israeli officials fear the growing unrest could destabilize the Palestinian Authority. The security establishment is closely monitoring the impact of these security measures on the ground. However, cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich has taken steps to counter efforts to maintain PA stability. Smotrich has repeatedly imposed sanctions on Palestinian Authority officials, withheld clearance funds, and threatened to cease financial and legal protections for Israeli banks facilitating transactions with Palestinian institutions.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Although his latest move was blocked under U.S. pressure, Smotrich continues to advance settlement expansion policies. Notably, this month, he enforced building violations in Area B, a first in the Etzion Bloc's designated reserve under the Oslo Accords.
Meanwhile, Adam Boehler, a former adviser to then-President Donald Trump on prisoner and hostage issues, is expected to visit Israel this week. While sources described the visit as private, Ynet has learned that Boehler will hold consultations on a potential hostage deal in Gaza. The Defense Ministry has also received a request to coordinate a meeting with him, possibly as early as Monday.