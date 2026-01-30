Chinese barber arrested in Spain over suspected crypto funding of Hamas

Police said Friday that investigators identified at least 31 crypto transactions from virtual wallets controlled by the suspect to addresses believed to be linked to an entity used by the terrorist organization. Searches of the barbershop and the suspect’s home led to the seizure of cryptocurrency assets, cash, about 9,000 cigars, jewelry, computers and mobile phones.

According to police, the investigation began in June as part of a separate probe into fraud and money laundering. Authorities declined to comment on the suspect’s possible motives or on whether he knowingly maintained contact with Hamas or acted only as an intermediary. Several bank accounts were also frozen, and the total value of assets seized and frozen exceeds 370,000 euros, police said.

In recent years, Spanish authorities have warned that armed organizations have increasingly used cryptocurrencies to move funds across borders, complicating efforts to detect and disrupt terrorist financing. Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the European Union, which includes 27 countries, as well as by other Western nations including the United States, Canada, Britain, Japan and Australia.

