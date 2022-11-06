Southern Israel school teacher hit by stray bullet in apparent gang violence

A 29-year-old teacher from southern Israel was injured by a stray bullet in what is believed to be a gang shooting.
According to school staff, two vehicles that drove by the institution opened fire at one another.
Upon hearing the shots, students ran out of the school building and the teacher chased after them to get them back inside. She was then hit in the leg by a misfire.
One of her colleagues and a close friend suffered from shock.
Magen David Adom ambulance service EMTs arrived at the educational institution in the Bedouin village of Al Fura, near the city of Arad, and administered her first aid.
She was taken to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, where she was hospitalized in moderate condition with penetrating trauma. The hospital said that the teacher's condition had improved after she received treatment in the trauma room.
The police opened an investigation into the incident.
Khalil Abu Rabeea, the father of the teacher who suffered from shock, says that expressed his despair about the rampant crime problem in the Bedouin sector in particular, and the south in general, and the police's inability to properly address the issue.
"She is all shaking and struggles to speak. She got scared and went into hysteria, I just hope she gets over it, but I don't expect a solution from the police for crime in the Bedouin sector," he told Ynet.
I hope they find the shooters, but for the police, it's just another case. This is an unfortunate situation, the school is a sacred place. If my daughter was hurt at school, what can you expect from people in the market and on the street? She just went out to teach children, and was inches away from her friend who was shot."