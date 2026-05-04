Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani hospitalized in 'critical but stable condition'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani , an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump , has been hospitalized in critical but stable condition, Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for the 81-year-old Giuliani, said overnight Sunday.

Goodman did not provide further details about Giuliani’s condition or say how long he has been hospitalized. “Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same strength now,” Goodman said in a statement. “We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

1 View gallery Rudy Giuliani ( Photo: AFP )

Trump responded to Giuliani’s condition on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns, writing: “Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition. What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

On Aug. 31 last year, U.S. media reported that Giuliani had been seriously injured in a car crash. Giuliani’s spokesperson at the time, Michael Ragusa, said he was “recovering and in good spirits.” Ragusa said the crash occurred the previous day on a highway near Manchester, New Hampshire, while Giuliani was riding in a rental car. According to Ragusa, Giuliani was hospitalized with a fractured vertebra and suffered multiple cuts and bruises, as well as injuries to his arm and leg.

Ragusa said the crash happened after Giuliani stopped to help a woman who had been a victim of domestic violence. She flagged him down before the crash, and he helped her, called 911 and stayed at the scene until police arrived, Ragusa said. The crash occurred after Giuliani returned to his vehicle and was hit from behind by a speeding car. Ragusa stressed that it was a car crash and not a targeted attack on Giuliani.