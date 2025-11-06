In gum boxes and Oreo packages: Police seize millions in drugs in central Israel apartment | Watch

Police uncover 70 kg of cannabis, hashish and hallucinogens disguised as everyday items in raid on apartment; one suspect arrested

Meir Turgeman|
Undercover Tel Aviv district police officers and Border Police troops seized approximately 70 kilograms (154 pounds) of various drugs Thursday during a court-authorized raid on a residential unit in the central town of Azor.
According to police, the operation was part of a planned enforcement action. Officers forced entry into the apartment after receiving no response at the door. Inside, they discovered large quantities of drugs divided into plastic bags, gum containers and even Oreo cookie packages.
A man in his 30s was found at the scene and admitted to being connected to the apartment. He was taken into custody.
Among the seized substances were 60 kilograms of cannabis and six kilograms of hashish in various forms—including hash butter, cookies, oil and hallucinogenic mushrooms. Police said the drugs were packaged and ready for immediate distribution.
The suspect is expected to appear Friday at Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court for a remand hearing.
