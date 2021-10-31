Israeli diplomat gets into a fiery social media spat with Iran

Israel's newly appointed ambassador to India leveled heavy criticism against Iran over the weekend, which prompted the Islamic Republic's mission in New Delhi to snap back at him on social media.
Speaking to a press conference on Friday, Ambassador Naor Gilon described Iran as a destabilizing element and a danger to the Middle East if its extremist regime manages to lay its hands on nuclear weapons.
The Iranian mission in Delhi's Twitter account issued a fiery, solecistic statement in response, slamming Gilon as "adventurous" and his remarks on Tehran as "childish."
In the communiqué, Iran labeled Israel "a terror house" whose "illegitimate establishment has been rooted in bloodshed, assassination and massacre of Palestinians and other nations in the Middle East."
It then went on to cite Israel's regional entanglements over the years and the recent involvement of Israeli malware Pegasus in a major spying scandal, implying that the Jewish state had no moral mandate to lecture and advise "peace coalitions" and "accuse others who have defended victims of extremism and aggression in the region."
The statement closed with a reference to India.
"Certainly great civilizations with great history of peace and coexistence are smarter than falling into the traps of such selfish and blood-thirsty regime with huge records of human rights abuses, killings of children, and the childish remarks of its evil-minded Zionist envoy," it read."
A seemingly amused Gilon shared the statement to his Twitter feed, embracing the new moniker given to him by the embassy.
"Thank you @Iran_in_India When at 57 someone calls me ‘childish’ and ‘adventurous’, I take it as a complement [sic]. Yours proudly the ‘evil minded Zionist envoy’," he wrote.
Replying to Gilon's post, Foreign Minister Director-General Alon Ushpiz conjured a 2012 attack on the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi which was attributed to Iran.
"We still vividly remember how in February 2012 an “evil minded” Iranian death squad attempted to assassinate one of our diplomtas [sic] in the heart of New Delhi." He wrote.